"Taste the Tap" billboards promote Jackson's water

Billboards are popping up around town promoting Jackson's water, stating to “Taste the Tap.” Jackson city officials say the reason for the billboards is to let people know the tap water is clean, but some beg to differ.

The billboards are located on I-55 Southbound before the Northside Drive exit and on I-20 at Ellis Avenue.

"Our water is tested, again it has been tested by the state department of health and they have certified that it is among the highest water quality in the state," said Shelia Byrd, Director of Communications for the city of Jackson.

We received many concerns about the billboards because of the city's crumbling infrastructure.

Byrd says the city has issued more than 90 boil water notices and 75 water line leaks since January, but she stresses once the water was tested it came back clean.

“We have a decaying infrastructure problem, our infrastructure is decaying it's as simple as that. We will have these breaks, we will have these leaks," Byrd explained.

She says the billboards were paid for with grant money

"Instead of promoting billboards saying taste the tap, I'd like to see the Mayor drink the tap water every day in his meetings. Is he serving tap water or is he drinking bottle water," said Jackson resident, Allan Cole.

"Putting a billboard saying 'Taste the Tap,' I just don't see why they would do that," said Belhaven resident Matt Krisman. "It's contradicting what they are trying to do. If you're trying to fix the problem, fix it."

The city continues to look for money to fix infrastructure problems, while it waits for approval of the mayor's emergency declaration.

"We're searching other funding options while we are waiting for the infrastructure master plan commission to approve the master plan," said Byre. "Once that plan is approved, then it will free up the money that is being generated by the 1 percent sales tax."

The next city council meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.