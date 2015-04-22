Dispute between church and pastor goes to court

The division between a local church and its pastor has made its way to Hinds County Chancery Court.

Members of New Galilean Missionary Baptist Church packed Judge Denise Sweet-Owens courtroom seeking clarity over the church's leadership and money some members feel was misappropriated.

"We got corruption in the church, that's what it was just corruption in the church and we are trying to get to the bottom of it," said Virginia Boykin, a church member.

Weeks ago, a group of members decided to vote out Pastor Orlando Franklin.

“We believe the church has spoken and this matter should be out of court and the church should be allowed to move on and grow from here," said Crystal Wise-Martin, an attorney representing church members.

However, not every one agrees and that's when attorney's got involved.

"You fighting against your God's man, he hasn't done any wrong," said Laura Hardaway, another church member.

The matter made its way to court Tuesday when Trustmark Bank, the bank holding the church's funds, refused to change over signatures on the account. The bank asked the court to intervene.

We tried to talk to the man in the center of all of this, but he refused to comment.

"I have nothing to say," said Pastor Franklin.

So now it's up to the church to come to some sort of resolution.

"To be honest I can't make that determination until somebody shows me that there has been a valid vote and that is why this court is denying the motion to dismiss," said Judge Denise Sweet-Owens.

A lot of members say the situation shouldn't have come to all of this, they are praying for a peaceful resolution.

