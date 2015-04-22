Killing a utility worker will soon be a capital offense

Governor Phil Bryant has signed the "Utility Worker Protection Act". It changes the law to include the killing of a utility worker as capital murder.

There's a lot of training needed for utility workers. But as Entergy lineman Michael Davis explained, there are parts of the job out of their control.

"Sometimes it's really scary out there, sometimes by yourself at night," noted Davis. "And people do some crazy things."

He said it depends on the history of the customer sometimes. But he has called law-enforcement for back up. Other times, he couldn't control the environment.

"I've had guns pulled on me," admitted Davis. "Sometimes you just have to back up. That's just how it is. People upset about their lights being off."

House Bill 172 adds those workers to a long list of a protected class. The bill was sparked by a 2012 murder of a utility worker in Clarke County. The lineman went to turn off the power at a family's home and ended up being shot to death.

But not everyone understands why utility workers are being added to the same class as law-enforcement and emergency responders.

"What are you doing serving and protect?" asked Jimmie Washington. "Utility worker are you serving and protecting me? No, you're not. He's just doing his job. Just like anybody else."

Davis said that there's more to his job than meets the eye.

"We climb poles daily," he said. "For us, that's the easy part. But to cut people off and get people upset, The customers that aren't happy, now that's the danger."

The Utility Worker Protection Act was HB 172.



We will have more on the new law that will take effect July 1 in our evening newscasts.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All right reserved