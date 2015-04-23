Storm leaves some Eagle Lake residents in the dark

Storms, including heavy rain and winds, ripped through Warren County Wednesday evening. A tree fell on a power line on Eagle Lake's Shore Road, and many residents were without power."I'm a little concerned just because this doesn't happen very often out here and it is such a large tree," said Eagle Lake Road resident Glenda Terry. "I feel pretty confident though that the electric company, they will be out here working on it as fast as possible and I know they will get this taken care of in a timely manner."

Twin County Power Company is working to restore power to those residents.

Sheriff Pace says thankfully the weather didn't do much damage in the county but there were reports of a tree blocking the roadway on I-20, at the Tiffintown Exit in Bovina, but that scene has been cleared and all roads are back open.



