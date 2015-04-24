Geologists question link with oil drilling and quakes

You may already know fracking is happening in Mississippi. Now, Oklahoma has released a study saying it's "very likely" the increase in quakes there have been triggered by waste water injections.

That's part of the oil and natural gas drilling operations. But not everyone is convinced the drilling won't lead to more.

"I think there is a connection but who's going to tell us where the connection is?" asked Kay Robabaugh. "These people that want to frack?"

Fracking is a way to draw out oil from spots once thought to be drained dry.

"It's been going on year after year quietly," said Ronald Tarbutton with the MS State Oil and Gas Board. "No one has really know or cared."

More drill sites are popping up in Southwest Mississippi. That's the sweet spot for oil known as the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS). But Ron Tarbutton with the oil and gas board doesn't think we're in jeopardy of a quake.

"The TMS is an area of the classically does not have any faults to speak of," Tarbutton noted. "We probably have injected well over tens of millions the gallons of water. Probably in the billions. And we have never had any problems."

