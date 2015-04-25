Storms damaged several vehicles in Madison Co. resident's yard

Heavy storms ripped through parts of Madison and Rankin Counties Friday night causing a lot of damage throughout Madison County.

Mark Robertson said his mother, son and twin daughter were home during the time the storms came through the area.

He and his wife were out of town.

Robertson said his mother heard a loud boom.

We found several homes and cars damaged. A huge tree fell on top of three cars outside of a house in the Deerfield subdivision leaving most of them completely totaled.

"Well, I don't know if this car will be totaled. Obviously that's a total loss there, so yeah we'll have to replace them," Madison County resident Mark Robertson.

"Well, I don't know what to think. I'm just happy that no one got hurt and the house wasn't damaged at all, so we're just thankful for that," Robertson added.

Robertson said they'll be spending the evening cleaning up.

