Zoo Blues happening at Jackson Zoo

A blues festival drew large crowds Sunday at the Jackson Zoo.Many people supported "Zoo Blues" to see some of the best blues acts in Jackson.Some of the acts for Sunday evening include Eddie Cotton, Dexter Allen, The Blues Boys, Katrina Jefferson and the legendary Clarence Carter.The festival started in the 1990's, organizers call it the first festival of Spring in Jackson, but in recent years organizers say the event has lost some momentum."This is our third year trying to bring it back to the prominence and glory days, once upon a time zoo blues pulled 10,000 to 12,000 people. The last three years we've been able to get to 2 thousand people so we haven't got back to that prominence but we're aiming for it, shooting for it every year," said one of the organizers, Stan Branson.We caught up with some people who came to support the show."I just come out to show my support, it's a very positive thing going on, it's been a long time, good environment, it's safe and clean and I'm just out here to enjoy it," said Jackson resident Dee Dee Mack."It's a lot of kids out and they like to see the animals. It's a lot of grown people that like to see the animals, like myself; it's a great cause," added Simpson County resident Keysha Mason.Zoo Blues goes until 9 p.m. Sunday, so if you're not doing anything come on out to support the cause; tickets are $30.00.This is one of the many fundraisers for the Jackson Zoo.





"I feel like we're doing something in terms of helping the community, also serving the musical needs of our citizens," Branson explained.



The event is sponsored by F&S Productions.



A portion of the proceeds go to programs for the Jackson Zoo.



Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.



