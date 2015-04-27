Transgender woman from Mississippi reacts to Bruce Jenner interview

Bruce Jenner's interview has sparked more conversations about the transgender community than ever before.

Noelle Triplett is a transgender woman living in Central Mississippi.

"Biologically, my name is Joel Bernard Newsome," she said.

She's only been living as Noelle for two years. But the feeling is a familiar one.

"My parents have picture of me, I was 2 and 3, walking in heels," explained Triplett. "My sisters, I always used to play in their clothes."

Living as a man, he tried to fit in to the conservative world around him. He was even engaged to a woman. But eventually he decided he was tired of feeling like a man trapped in a woman's body.

"I've always known that this is how I actually wanted to live my life and I'm happy," she said. "I have a sense of happiness, a sense of completion, a sense of pride about myself, and I'm not hiding. I'm me."

That's why Noelle was excited to see the attention garnered by Bruce Jenner's interview.

"It's reaching everyone's home, said Noelle. "At first, most people never seen anyone transgendered. They don't know what the full transition is. They don't understand it."

She said getting the different reactions from family and friends is the toughest part.

"It's so lonely at times," she admitted.

But as more folks start to pay attention, she has this message.

"If you see someone that's transgender, just know that we are equal just like you," Triplett explained. "We have feelings just like you do. We want to be loved, just like you do."

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.