Corrections officials investigating contraband issues around Mississippi

Corrections officials canceled visitation at Mississippi prisons over the weekend and placed them on lockdown.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating into a number of contraband busts, some in Hinds County.

There were two in the last week from the Hinds County Jail. One last Tuesday at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility and one in Parchman, where authorities found shanks, cell phones, chargers, spice and even weapons.

"Apparently there was too much time allowed between checks for all of this to happen,” said Phyllis Bowen, a taxpayer who is concerned about the problems at the jail.

Robert Graham, Hinds County Supervisor, says it's been an ongoing problem.

"We appropriate over $100,000 dollars to repair the windows at the jail and we want to make sure we do it as quickly as quickly as we possibly can," said Graham. "It may not be quick enough because as soon as we did one, they tear up two."

Graham says the board of supervisors has invested about $5.6 million dollars in upgrades to the Raymond Detention Center and the downtown jail, but he says a better solution is needed.

"We are going to make sure these individuals stay in jail but at the same time we are going to make sure we are frugal with the tax payers money so we have to hold people accountable," said Graham.

However, others believe a new jail is needed.

"I think that the board is dealing with band aids when we need a whole new solution," said State Senator John Horhn. "Trying to repair what's broken and the way the jail is broken, it's pouring good money out the bag."

Graham says the county has invested 5.6 million dollars in upgrades to county jails in the last year.

