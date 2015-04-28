Squirming could be helpful for ADHD students

Sitting still may not be the one size fits all answer for every kid in a classroom. It's estimated that 43,000 children are currently diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD in Mississippi.

Sit still and pay attention. Those are common commands from teachers. But it doesn't always work for kids with ADHD.

"If we had tried to make his learning go in that box and stop his energy, I wonder where it would've went?" asked Jennifer Gatewood. "I think it would've brought his self-esteem down and probably brought him down."

Jennifer Gatewood's son is 17 now. He started in public school but it became clear that his behavior didn't fit in with the structured classrooms. The private school had a different idea of ways to channel the extra energy.

"Give him something to fiddle with and it could be a quarter or it could be a pin or to be a rock," described Gatewood.

Dr. Dustin Sarver at the University Medical Center co-authored a study that suggests the benefits of a "squirm to learn" method for ADHD children.

"When they do that we find that whenever they move more, they actually do better," Sarver said.

Sarver explained that the study is referring to small movements that wouldn't distract classmates.

"It can help him concentrate, a little bit more alert during the task, or homework time, or any other time that they have to use their brains," described Sarver.

Mom Jennifer Gatewood hopes the study will help other families and teachers realize that classroom instruction sometimes needs to be adapted for ADHD students.

