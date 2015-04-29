Rape suspect out on bond arrested again; victim speaks

A Jackson woman is speaking out for the first time after she was robbed at gunpoint and sexually assaulted, by a man, she says was released from jail a week after the crime.

Jackson Police arrested Jarvis Durr back in 2012 for armed robbery and rape. The victim was Tareka Martin. Police say Durr bonded out.

Less than three years later, this week in fact, Jackson Police arrested him again, this time for allegedly kidnapping and carjacking a woman Saturday on Highway 80.

Martin says Durr shouldn't have been released on bond in the first place.

"I knew it had the potential to happen again and that's why I just wish that he would have been locked away before it happened to someone else," Martin explained.

Martin says the incident has affected her life.

"Kind of withdrawn, said Martin. "If I walk in the mall and see people I will walk out, if I was in an elevator and a man stepped on I would get off. Just real paranoid, I have to forgive him, a lot of prayers, counseling."

Martin is pushing for repeat offenders to stay locked up.

Police charged Durr with possession of a stolen vehicle, armed carjacking, kidnapping and attempted armed robbery. Police say more charges are possible.

