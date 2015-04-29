Madison student remains hospitalized after running naked from a classroom

A Madison Central High School student is under close watch tonight after a bizarre incident in the classroom.

Madison Police say he stripped naked, ran from the school, and ended up about a mile away at Broadmoor Church.

School officials and police are not sure what happened. They are waiting on blood work from the student to shed more light.

"I know it was unusual and he required some medical care, some attention in the condition he was in," said Broadmoor Baptist Church Executive Pastor Gary Maze.

Maze says it was one of his pastors who found a teenager naked Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Church.

"One of our pastors on staff drove in, saw the young man enter the parking lot, from the woods, recognized and thought immediately maybe this is a prank," added Maze "He needs help, offered him help, took him inside."

Police say the student ran from Madison Central and his behavior was described as odd.

"At this point, he's still what was described as hearing voices and all," said Madison Assistant Police Chief Robert Sanders. "Now we have collected some blood work and send that off for analysis and we are waiting the results."

There have been reports surfacing that he may have been on spice.

"I'm a family friend with him and I had called whenever I found out he was in the hospital and his mom and the doctor had told me that the drug test was clean," said family friend Corey Nicolai. "It was a different reason why he done what he done but there were no drugs involved."

"Certainly that's one of the things we are looking into," said Sanders. "I know several rumors have surfaced in regards to the spice and that's something we're taking very serious."

At last check the student was in the ICU because of his heart rate. It's still unknown what caused the behavior.

"Something happened in his head chemically I guess," said Jacob Atkinson. "Something went wrong, made him do that. I know he wouldn't just do that for the fun of it."

