Mississippi troopers train while the public puts microscope on law enforcement

Recent events in Baltimore have raised red flags about the way police interact with the public. In Mississippi, state troopers are keeping their focus on communication.

"It's getting to the point where everybody thinks law enforcement is something bad, which it's not," explained Trooper Kelvin Jones. "It's my job to try to keep it where the public knows they're safe with law enforcement."

Jones is one of the newest members of the force. He'll ride with field training officers for 12 weeks.

"You actually start seeing everything they told you about and taught you about," noted Jones. "So it is a wake up call. It is a reality to let you know it's for real."

That's where the training comes in.

"It's our responsibility that he's updated on current laws, what's going on in society," described Trooper Eric Henry.

Henry is a field training officer. There's one major point he tries to drive home.

"Most important thing is making sure he has a professionalism and courtesy to treat the public as professional as possible," said Henry.

While the training isn't about handling protest situations, it's those everyday tasks that they hope will help to establish public trust.

"Our mission and goal of serving the public has not changed," noted Lt. Johnny Poulos. "And we're going to continue to do that."

