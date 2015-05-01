Abuse recovery home is stirring controversy in Jackson

Halfway houses are pushing Northeast Jackson neighbors to the edge of a fight. The state regulates facilities but not homes, and that's what the Oxford Houses are.

They are like a typical family home. But they are used for abuse recovery homes.

"I appreciate the fact that there are people who need help down there," said neighbor David Guion. "But it's like putting a business in the neighborhood."

Oxford House has 15 homes throughout the state. Senator Will Longwitz says the lack of oversight raises a red flag.

"Mississippi Department of Mental Health is spending federal tax dollars to support these houses," explained Longwitz. "And that gives us the right to ask questions."

The department tells me there IS federal grant money that goes towards establishing these homes. $4,000 dollars per house. Then four "outreach workers" are paid to monitor them and recruit potential tenants.

"It's very frustrating and it don't look like it's going to go away," said Guion.

Safety concerns have been raised by both neighbors and the nearby school, Jackson Academy. The rental property is owned by Coach Anna Stephens. We've been told by people close to the school that her contract was not renewed, with the property cited as a problem.

"I think everybody ought to be aware and concerned and asking questions about what these houses are," noted Longwitz. "Because it could be coming soon to a neighborhood near you."

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.