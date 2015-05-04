Mississippi ranks as third worst state for working moms

Moms across the country are having a hard time juggling all of the responsibilities. And according to a new study, Mississippi mothers worse than many others.

Wallet Hub ranked Mississippi third worst in the country for working moms. One working mom says she feels like she's balancing multiple jobs.

"It can be done, it's just all about having the patience and the support," said Ada Coats.

Coats has three kids. She works the night shift so her work-life balance is a juggling act.

"So they come home, I have to get up, you have to do homework," she noted. "Make sure everyone has everything together for school the next day. Basically just all the things that parents do."

Carol Penick at the Women's Foundation of Mississippi wasn't surprised to see Mississippi and other Southern states among the worst for working moms.

"There's just so many things that women are challenged with that men aren't necessarily challenged with," Penick explained.

Where the kids go while mom's away at work is another issue that impacts low and high income women.

"I think good early childcare for women is probably the most important thing that could change to help women be in the workforce in a stronger way," said Penick.

But even for moms with help, Coats said it's not easy to balance it all.

"I think it all falls on me because I want to be so involved in my kids life," added Coats. "Just like a put it all on myself. I want to make sure everything is right. That's just the type of parent I am."

Vermont was Wallet Hub's best state for working moms. Louisiana was the worst.

