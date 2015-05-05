Gov. Chris Christie campaigns in Mississippi with Phil Bryant

Political campaigns are now in high gear with three months till the statewide election primaries. Governor Phil Bryant had a familiar face alongside him for a meet and greet Tuesday.

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie spoke at a private Republican party fundraiser. Then, campaigned with Bryant at Primos Cafe in Flowood.

Christie has made stops in Mississippi before. He campaigned for Phil Bryant in 2011 and was on the Mississippi coast for a fundraiser in 2014.

"We're honored to have him as our guest today to help us raise money for the Republican Party," noted Bryant while speaking to reporters outside the restaurant.

But Bryant let Christie take the questions from reporters.

"I can lend my voice of support to his reelection," said Christie about Bryant. "I think the people of Mississippi sound right now like they agree with me. It would be good to have Phil Bryant for another four years."

Christie hasn't made a decision about a potential 2016 presidential bid yet. But does he consider his trip South a campaign stop?

"Oh heck no," he stated. "If it was a campaign stop for me, Bryant would be talking a lot more than me. If I come down here for a campaign stop for me, you'll know exactly what that looks like and feels like."

It was Christie's first time speaking to reporters since three of his former allies were charged in connection with traffic jams near the George Washington Bridge.

"If they want to subpoena me that's fine," said Christie. "I fully cooperated with the investigation from the beginning and I'm happy to tell anybody everything I know. Which I've done with three separate investigations now that have come to the same conclusion that I said the day after this happened."

Christie said he's not worried about the case's impact on his potential plans for 2016.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Vicki Slater had this to say about the visit.

"It's just a show and no substance," Slater said. "It really doesn't tell us anywhere that the governor stands on these important issues."

Slater said she hears the same questions from voters repeatedly.

"I would like to hear what the governor really thinks about the fact that he's not fully funding the schools, that is rejected the Medicaid expansion money and that jobs have not increased in the state," explained Slater.

You can cast your ballot in the primary election on August 4th. The general election is set for November 3rd.

