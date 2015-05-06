State Senator wants to stop federal funding for Oxford Houses in MS

?

?

Senator Will Longwitz is raising questions about the way group homes for recovering addicts are operated. The houses are called Oxford Houses and there are 15 in the state of Mississippi.Senator Longwitz drafted up a 14 page letter to the Mississippi Department of Mental Health asking it to review its current relationship with Oxford House."Go back, really scrutinize this organization, scrutinize their grant application, scrutinize their monthly reports that they are providing. We have lost confidence that Oxford House has ever provided accurate information to the state of Mississippi," Senator Longwitz explained.He is questioning whether the homes actually help the population and if the homes are being run the way they should be."There is no screening before residents move into this house. They are literally being recruited from jails, into the houses, there is no drug testing requirement," Senator Longwitz explained.However, those who live in these homes disagree. John W. has been clean now for months and he says it's thanks to the Oxford House on Northside Drive in North Jackson."I'm a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan and after I got home, I had trouble adjusting and turned to alcohol and had serious problems with alcohol," said John. "They have been a God send. Without Oxford House I'd be living in my truck, Jackson is full of homeless veterans and this house in particular, we are trying to make it an all veterans house."The state board of mental health will meet at the end of this month. Senator Longwitz is hoping his concerns are heard.