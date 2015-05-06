Mississippi Highway Patrol gets new tool for big rig crash investigations

There's a new tool that may keep you and your family safer on the road. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is the seventh state police agency to receive federal grant money for software training. The system is expected to help in big rig accident investigations.

"When they're going at highway speeds, they possess a whole lot of energy,” noted Ron Baade with Commonwealth Transportation Consultants. “So when things go wrong they go really wrong and damage and injuries are relatively high."

Thousands of big rigs crash in Mississippi each year. In 2013, there were 48 fatal accidents linked to large trucks.

Accident reconstruction crews take things like tire size and skid marks into account.

"We use physics to put that in some reconstruction equations to come up with the speed,” described Master Sgt. Larry Smith with MHP Criminal Reconstruction Unit. “Which we still do that in connection with this data but this gives us further evidence to back up whether someone should be charged with a crime or not."

Clues about the cause of a crash are stored in the computer systems on many newer trucks. Investigators are learning how that can back up what they see on the scene. A laptop equipped with the software is all it takes to unlock that data.

"Everybody's looking for how fast was the truck is going,” said Baade. “And that's one of the data elements that shows up in the data were looking to recover. Also, important pieces of information are when was the break applied or when was the clutch applied."

Unlike a black box in a plane, these systems are originally designed to be used for diagnostics by mechanics.

"These things aren't built to survive the crash,” Baade explained. “So we may or may not get data post impact."

There's no requirement right now for trucks to have these engine control systems. But many companies already use them for other purposes.

