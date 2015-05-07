Resources for finding a deadbeat parent - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Resources for finding a deadbeat parent

Posted by Courtney Ann Jackson, Anchor/Statewide Reporter
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

If you're trying to track down a deadbeat parent, there are multiple resources available. The below list includes resources at both the state and federal level.

MDHS Child Support Call Center: 877-882-4916

MS Attorney General's office Child Desertion Unit  (includes link to FAQ and case submission form)

Office of Inspector General Child Support Enforcement

Report a deadbeat (Office of Inspector General):




