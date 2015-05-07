Mississippi releases third grade reading test results

Mississippi third graders took a reading test in April that decides if they can move on to fourth grade.

Students need to score at least 926 on the 3rd Grade Reading Summative Assessment, which was administered in public schools statewide in April.

Statewide, an estimate of 85 percent of 3rd graders achieved a passing score on the first administration of this test.

That ends up being nearly 6,000 students who failed the computerized reading test.

"The scores really should come as no surprise," said State Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright. "Teachers been monitoring progress faithfully all year long."

The number could shrink before next school year. There are also some students who will get "good cause exemptions". Students with limited English instruction or special needs are examples of those.

Dr. Wright also noted that it's not a one shot deal.

"Any child who fails will have two additional attempts at that," Wright noted.

The first retest window is May 18-22. The second retest opportunity will take place between June 29 and August 7. But that's all the wiggle room they'll get.

"If you failed this assessment over three times, you will be retained in third grade," explained Wright. "That's what the law says."

Mississippi's Literacy-Based Promotion Act requires that a student scoring at the lowest achievement level on the 3rd Grade Reading Summative Assessment be retained in 3rd grade, unless the student meets the good cause exemptions specified in the law.

This school year is the first year that a reading test is required for 3rd graders to be promoted to 4th grade.

For information about summer reading programs, contact local school districts. For more information about the Literacy-Based Promotion Act, visit www.mde.k12.ms.us/literacy

