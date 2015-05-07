SPECIAL REPORT: Deadbeat parents and how far they'll go to avoid payment

Running from responsibility and racking up a big tab in unpaid child support; billions are owed to Mississippi children.

You may be surprised at the lengths some parents will go to fly under the radar, often leaving their children to wonder, where's mom or dad?

"I didn't want revenge,” said Kim Gilliam.

Gilliam was talking about her ex-husband Cesar Augustus Borgos. He cut off all contact with his family two years after their divorce.

“I just wanted the child support for my children," explained Gilliam.

A simple request that turned difficult, especially after she remarried.

"He traveled so much, he wasn't around a lot to begin with," she noted.

Borgos is a self-employed man who does paintless dent repairs, the kind of businesses you see pop up after hail storms.

"He was staying away,” said Borgos' ex. “We didn't have any problems. But you've got to really think what's right for your kids. That may be right for me that he was staying away but it may not be right for the children."

Gilliam says what wasn't right for the children was five years' worth of unpaid child support. Over the course of that time, Borgos racked up more than $100,000 of owed financial support.

But we uncovered several pages of current or once Mississippi parents with even bigger debts.

"The first one on the list owes $449,000," said Kathy Sykes as she read from a list.

That's nearly half a million dollars. Kathy Sykes is director of field operations at Mississippi's Department of Human Services. She said there's more than 2,000 parents who owe more than $50,000 in child support on her list.

"You'd think the way we have the internet now and so many other resources that we'd be able to find the people and enforce orders but it is a difficult process," noted Sykes.

Sykes said DHS flags them once there's three months or more unpaid. They freeze bank accounts.

Drivers, hunting, fishing, cosmetology and teaching licenses all get suspended.

And it's not just deadbeat dads, although Sykes said they are most common.

"We have a number of absent parents that are the mother,” she explained. “That usually is where the child could be with the father or with a grandparent."

Mississippi law guides the amount. Here is the chart that shows how the amount is determined. It's 14 percent of the adjusted gross income for one child. So, if you make $50,000 a year and owe money to one child, you'd be required to pay $7,000 in child support.

"We are doing everything that we can to reach an agreement with absent parents that owe child support so that they can begin paying,” Skyes described. “We don't want them to feel like, we fined you and you're going to automatically go to jail. We want to work with people."

Kim Gilliam didn't get anywhere waiting on that system.

"When the lawyer tried even serving him at addresses we had on him overseas, he never received them,” Gilliam explained. “We just were unable to ever find him to get him served."

So, she tried the Attorney General's office and was eventually redirected to the FBI.

"Since he travels so much, he travels all around the world, his passport was flagged," she said.

Borgos was arrested by federal agents two days before Christmas of 2014.

"Two federal agents met him at the Dulles International Airport right before he was going on to a flight to go to Dubai, which is where he was hiding his money in an off-shore account," Gilliam recounted.

That explains why the state level had trouble tracking Borgos. He'll now have to pay back the full amount-, more than $100,000.

Gilliam never thought she'd be in this situation. But now finds herself preparing to see her ex sentenced in federal court in June.

"I would tell all people out there that are not getting their child support, know the law,” Gilliam stated. “Know where you can go with this and how far you can take it. Because your children are owed that child support. That's for them."

An attorney for Cesar Borgos said he has paid the full amount to the court but it will not be released until after the June sentencing.

Resources for finding a deadbeat parent

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.