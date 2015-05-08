Some having trouble tracking down inspection stickers

Mississippians will soon be able to kiss vehicle inspection stickers goodbye. The first thing we want to point out is that you can still get a ticket for an expired sticker.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will keep enforcing that law until it changes on July 1. Until then, some folks are weighing the pros and cons of the five bucks.

"I've been driving around for three days looking for an inspection sticker," said David Hinton.

It's a sticker that's only required for the next two months. But David Hinton didn't want to take a chance.

"I called the Highway Patrol they told me I would be responsible," Hinton described. "And suggested that I go to another county."

Hinton unsuccessfully tried multiple inspection stations. He eventually found one that restocked just in time to save him a trip to the next county.

Bullock's Auto Repair in Jackson is down to the last few sticker books.

"We've got enough to get us through I believe," noted Ritchie Perkins. "But if we do run out we're not going to order anymore."

Perkins said they've had plenty of questions about the stickers.

"I say get them because they are writing tickets for them till July 1," Perkins explained.

Other folks like Bernette Crain will take it down to the wire. Her sticker expires in June.

"One month I hope I don't get stopped," Crain exclaimed.

She just doesn't want to deal with the hassle.

"It's going to be a risk," said Crain. "But I'm just not going to pay the five dollars for June. That's it."

Highway Patrol officials say they're still operating as usual. If an inspection station calls and requests stickers, they'll send them.They have not stopped issuing those stickers.

