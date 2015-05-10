Stray at Home Art and Music Festival Draws Dozens

Dozens of people enjoyed live music and food at the 4th annual Stray at Home Art and Music Festival Saturday.

The festival took place at Smith Park in downtown Jackson. People who attended say they come back year after year because it is guaranteed a good time.

The festival showcases local and regional talent in visual art and music. There were also food vendors on hand.

"Oh it's been incredible. Incredible music , awesome weather, great food," said Mark Jourdan of Clinton. "We come down as often as we can when we hear things going on downtown here because it's always well attended and we always have a great time."

The event was free to the public. Organizers hope to have a great turnout for many years to come.

I think it's a very exciting event and I me enjoying it, I'm enjoying the weather today and just having fun with my children," said Tara Atkins of Greenville.