Local law enforcement offers support to Hattiesburg PD

Local law enforcement agencies across Mississippi and the nation are offering condolences and support to the city of Hattiesburg following the deaths of two police officers.

"You hurt for that department, you hurt for those families especially when you've gone through it," said Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey.

Bailey says the deaths of Hattiesburg Officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate hit close to home. He lost his first boss in the line of duty.

"In October of 1995 I'll never forget the phone call," said Sheriff Bailey. "They called me at my home and they say the sheriff has been shot. We need you to get up and go help. And the sad thing about it is you think about every single day across the state of MS the thousands of times these days officers put their lives on the line on a traffic stop or domestic violence case."

James Rutland, Rankin County Jail Administrator, lost his father the same way 18 years ago.

"It ease the pain and also the grieving process," said Rutland. "It helped to know there were other people grieving with us and just helping us through it. That was his calling, he died doing what he wanted to do, serving his community."

Three officers have died in Rankin County. Jackson Police have loss 18.

"The feeling is that anybody that will hurt a police officer like that will have little regard for the average citizen," said Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance. "So the people in Hattiesburg are going through a very trying time right now. Our hearts are with you, certainly our sympathy, but our support is also with you and we are going to be there to support you any way that we can."

