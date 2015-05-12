College board begins Ole Miss Chancellor search

The search process continues for a new leader of Ole Miss. Folks now have the chance to give input through a campus advisory search committee.

"We are cautiously optimistic that they're going to do the right thing," said student Alex Borst.

A lack of input was a key reason the college board was criticized after Chancellor Dan Jones' firing. It's for that reason that students like Alex Borst are skeptical.

"I think that having this happening does have a silver lining," admits Borst.

Borst helped organize the student rally and has been encouraged by the way the community is shining a light on the process.

"Having discussions about institutions and about the University and about how it's governed, is so healthy," Borst noted.

It's the same 20-step search process that's been used in the past. But the new Institutions of Higher Learning commissioner is hoping it will restore faith in the board.

"As open and transparent a process, as perhaps, we have ever run," said Dr. Glenn Boyce.

Alumni association president-elect Eddie Maloney is trusting that will be what's best for the school.

"More people looking at what's happening and making sure that we've got the right person for the job," Maloney said.

Maloney notes that Dan Jones is moving on and it's time for the University to do the same.

"I think because of what's happening at Ole Miss and around the state of Mississippi, I think there's more than cautious optimism," explained Maloney. "I think there's optimism."

The deadline for nominations to the campus search committee is May 27.

