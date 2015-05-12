Men high on spice discovered at Gateway Rescue Mission

Two people are recovering in the hospital Tuesday after officials say they used spice. Workers at Gateway Rescue Mission discovered the men outside their facility Tuesday morning and say their behavior was odd.

Pastor Michael Sweet, director of ministry for Gateway Rescue Mission, says it was a scary sight, something he's never seen before.

"I knew something was really wrong," said Pastor Sweet. "Anybody could see that just looking at them."

Emergency crews took both men, who were homeless, to a nearby hospital.

"The one that I saw that we had back here could not control his bodily functions," said Gateway Rescue Mission Executive Director Rex Baker. "He could not stand up. He could not speak, started kind of borderline convulsions, moaning, just totally out of it."

The Mississippi Department of Health released new spice numbers Tuesday. Since April 2, 2015 there have been 1,011 reports of spice-related emergency room visits in Mississippi.

"All drugs are bad but to see what this one will do to an individual up close and personal makes you really realize how dangerous it is," said Baker.

The synthetic marijuana has been popping up over the state recently. Hinds County has the highest number of cases by county at 350.

Health officials say the side effects are pretty powerful.

"I wouldn't touch it at all and that's one of the things that we talk about around here," said Pastor Sweet.

