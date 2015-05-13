Jackson Police investigate Coleman Avenue homicide

Jackson Police are investigating a homicide on Coleman Avenue, in northwest Jackson. It happened around 4:30 p.m.This is Jackson Police 21st homicide of 2015.Family members identified the victim as Eric SimmonsPolice say Simmons, in his 30s was working on a vehicle in front of a home when a man on foot came up and shot him several times. Family members were distraught as they learned the news of his death."Literally Saturday this man was fixing my mommas car and I was laughing and joking with him today they just...they took a good person this man got kids, he got a family, he got a wife," said Lucinda Thompson, the victim's cousin.Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance says right now there is no clear motive.





"From what I'm being told by people out here this individual was very well liked in this neighborhood. Known as a automobile repair man and nobody can come up with a reason why anybody would just walk up to him and start to shooting," Chief Vance explained.





Family members say he didn't have any enemies and can't fathom why someone would want Simmons dead.





"To kill him like he was garbage in the street and you just left him there for his father to come and find him dead..you have no compassion, no heart no nothing, that you would do this to another human being," said Thompson.







Police are still searching for the shooter. If you have information call Jackson Police or Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS.





