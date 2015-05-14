Disagreement over use of Natchez historical site

Natchez has long been considered a tourism destination in the state of Mississippi. But now some people are fighting to get equal representation of exactly what took place here in the city.

From the 1830s to the Civil War, Forks of the Road was considered America's second largest slave trade site.

"They were forced, brought in chains," said Sir Boxley of the Friends of Forks of the Road Society. "Walked millions of steps from Maryland, Virginia, Missouri, Kentucky down the Natchez trace."

Chartre Companies donated just under 2 acres of the Forks of the Road Historical Site to the city of Natchez Wednesday. That's with the expectation that it will eventually be turned over to the National Park Service.

"We have carved out several acres of the site including the old rude bed and the Old bridge," said Chartre Companies President Clarence Chapman.

As they held the donation ceremony, the group fighting for historical preservation of the full site was right across the street.

"It's breadcrumbs compared to the whole site that the developer is desecrating with tax credit housing," said Boxley.

"We are preserving what we can," countered Chapman. "And we're going out of our way to do that and they should appreciate that and work with us."

