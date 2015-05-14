Remembering B.J.: "We know he's in heaven"

Lots of tears were shed at Temple Baptist Church Thursday. Some officers put on their sunglasses to hide the tears streaming down their faces.

But there were smiles mixed in, as folks remembered Benjamin Deen as a family man who loved his job.

“It was probably the most overwhelming service I've ever been to,” said family friend Kathy Mayo, who had a tough time holding back tears. “He grew up in the neighborhood.”

Mayo says she thanked the officers who traveled from all over for coming to pay their respects. The pomp and circumstance is something she says Deen deserved.

“What they said today was just so BJ," said Mayo. "He was so passionate about what he did. He truly loved it. He thought he could make a difference.”

Others who knew him well admit he wouldn't have liked all the fuss.

“If ever there was anyone to be a hero, BJ would say not me but he really was,” said family friend Sheryl Bazemore, who is finding comfort in her faith. “Knowing that they knew Jesus as their Savior, that made every difference in the world because we know he's in heaven.”

The emotions stretched well beyond family friends. Officers say there's a built-in bond, even if they've never met.

"Police understand each other's hearts in a way that the general public may not understand," said retired Biloxi Police Officer Susan Kimball. "So I just feel like even though I didn't know him, I lost somebody that believes like I believe.”

With blue lights illuminating the processional, officers say it's these times that allow them to refocus.

When I see your family come together and unite even in a tragic event like this, it's humbling,” said Petal Police Chief Matthew Hiatt.

The ceremonial funeral procession included officers from various agencies. Folks lined the streets as the hearse made the trip to Sumrall where the family held a a private graveside service.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.