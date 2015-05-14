SPECIAL REPORT: How safe are Jackson's parks?

The warmer months ahead mean families will be enjoying Jackson's parks, but what if the park you visit is not in the best shape; and what is the city's park and recreation department doing to ensure they are.

Precious Redmond brings her two daughters to the park often. Her favorite park to go to is Manhattan Park, particularly because it's clean.

"When you don't have a clean park, you don't know what's on the actual slides," said Redmond. "It can be needles, things of that nature, so it just makes you feel safer when it's clean."

During our observation of Manhattan Park, we didn't find anything out of the ordinary, but that wasn't the case at others across Jackson.

We found broken beer, liquor bottles and trash at Hico Park; and condoms at Wightman Park.

"I don't want to name the specific park," said Redmond. "But I have actually, that's why I spoke of the needles, it wasn't clean and my daughter was actually fixing to slide down and I just so happen to walk over to the slide and I saw it. It kind of freaked me out."

Parks and Recreation Director Allen Jones says the number one reason why people abuse the parks is because there is currently no consequence, but he says that could soon change.

"We want to make sure when they're doing that, we get it off as swift as possible,” Jones explained. “If they are caught then we can prosecute them."

Jones says his grounds and maintenance crew consists of 56 people who clean the park every morning at 10:00 a.m.

"But when you have 56 and they are scattered all over Jackson, sometime it gets difficult," said Jones. "We going to get our major parks, we going to try to get the smaller ones too, we going to try to get them all."

The parks department is renovating several parks in Jackson and even put in a bid on a major project at Battlefield Park, which includes a $300,000 playground unit with sirens and even cameras.

We asked Jones about the times people do illegal things like drug deals or having sex in the park and what's being done to keep that activity down.

Jones said yes that activity could happen, but there are park rangers and Jackson Police officers to hopefully catch that illegal activity.

"We want the people to enjoy coming to the park, we don't want them to be afraid," explained Jones. "We only have two park rangers. So we are in the process of hopefully in the years to come to maybe to get at least five more."

And that makes all the difference for Redmond and her two little girls.

"I think that's a great idea because when a lot of people are out, it's very hard to focus on what's not supposed to happen at a park when you're trying to focus on your children so I think that will be a great investment," said Redmond said.

If you see graffiti or liter on the ground please call 601-960-1840. Click here for a list of all Jackson's parks.

