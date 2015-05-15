B.B. King's legacy celebrated at museum in Indianola

. All rights reserved. Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow . All rights reserved.

A Mississippi blues legend's legacy is being celebrated worldwide.B.B. King died at the age of 89 at his Las Vegas home Thursday night.For those who knew him, the news of his death was more than just a headline.“Initial reaction was almost numbness,” admitted Carver Randle.Randle was a friend of B.B. King's. He helped organize the first concerts that eventually would become major “homecoming" events for the ambassador of the blues.“He hasn't come home for the last time," said Randle."I think he'll always come home to us, and our minds, hearts and in our memories.”The small town of Indianola is proud of King. His raw emotion and masterful guitar rifts drew in folks who may never step foot in the magnolia state otherwise."Everyday we have people from all over the world in this museum," described Bill McPherson, B.B. King Museum Board Chairman.The $14 million museum tells the story of King's life and influence. One group from North Carolina was on a blues pilgrimage. They rearranged their itinerary when they heard the news."My heart is saddened because we lost an icon," explained museum visitor Duryea Taylor. "As well as an ambassador who not only did it for the blacks but for all people.""Absolutely amazing that one person could do so much coming from such a humble place," said Scott Young of Greensboro, NC. "It's beautiful."His friend notes that his legacy is widespread.“Any day or night, anytime you hear a band play it would be like B.B. coming home,” added Carver Randle.