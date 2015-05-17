Community celebrates Officer Tate's life

People from all over the United States traveled to Hattiesburg Saturday to pay respects to fallen officer, Liquori Tate."Well just to show support for a young man that died for no reason and to show support for the Hattiesburg police and all the police departments really," said Hattiesburg resident Jim Gray.Family members, friends and Those who didn't even know Tate personally came to the service to honor the officer who died protecting our country."I just felt that it was my duty to come out because these officers they protect us day and night. For a tragedy to happen in our community like this, you know we hadn't had a tragedy like this in the Hattiesburg area in over 30 years," added Kenyutta Carpenter, Hattiesburg resident.People wore buttons to show their support, others wore blue and ribbons."All the stories of how he is such an amazing man and he really put family first," said family member Stacia Galvinstoeff.Sherial Robinson, Records Clerk for the Hattiesburg Police Department said, "It was a true celebration of Tate's life. It really represented everything he was, it was just happiness; it was that joy they say we should be filled with, it was displayed throughout the services."Today Tate's family and members of the Hattiesburg Police Department had support from police departments across the nation.State Representative David Myers of McComb added,"His mother said yesterday in McComb that she will hope that his dying will not be in vain and we believe that. We think that now that there will be a message and some national dialogue in reference to police officers and citizens."