Two students killed in Holmes County accident, one injured

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March confirmed the accident that claimed the lives of two students and injured another.March said the accident occurred around 4 p.m. on Inside Horseshoe Road, just north of Tchula.He said 17-year-old Katelyn Winstead and 18-year-old Payton S. Netherland were killed.The driver, 15-year-old Sarah Matthews was taken to UMMC in Jackson and is listed in good condition.Sheriff March said both Windstead and Netherland attended Central Holmes Christian School.We're told the F-150 Matthews' was driving struck a tree. March said speed could have been a factor.Holmes County Coroner Dexter Howard said both Winstead and Netherland died at the scene.Howard also said toxicology tests will be performed.