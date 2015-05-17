Two students killed in Holmes County accident, one injured - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Two students killed in Holmes County accident, one injured

By Shderia Thompson, Digital Content Producer
(L-R) Payton S. Netherland and Katelyn Winstead (Source: Facebook) (L-R) Payton S. Netherland and Katelyn Winstead (Source: Facebook)
HOLMES COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -  Holmes County Sheriff Willie March confirmed the accident that claimed the lives of two students and injured another.

March said the accident occurred around 4 p.m. on Inside Horseshoe Road, just north of Tchula.

He said 17-year-old Katelyn Winstead and 18-year-old Payton S. Netherland were killed.

The driver, 15-year-old Sarah Matthews was taken to UMMC in Jackson and is listed in good condition.

Sheriff March said both Windstead and Netherland attended Central Holmes Christian School.

We're told the F-150 Matthews' was driving struck a tree. March said speed could have been a factor.

Holmes County Coroner Dexter Howard said both Winstead and Netherland died at the scene. 

Howard also said toxicology tests will be performed.

