Mississippi to add protections for child witnesses

A good testimony can be the clincher in a criminal case. But there are new challenges when the victim is a child.

"Children are not little adults,” noted Karla Tye, executive director of The Children's Advocacy Centers of Mississippi. “There are different needs that they have based on their developmental level."

The Children's Advocacy Centers see abused children thrown into an adult world from the time the crime is committed till it goes to court.

"For a child, this is a very foreign concept or may be the only idea they have,” said Tye. “What they know about court is what they've seen on television."

Madison and Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest says the child's testimony is often what's needed for a conviction, especially in sexual abuse cases.

"There are not going to be witnesses to that crime,” described Guest. “So if the defendant does not confess to the offense, the crime often relies upon the word of the child versus the word of the defendant."

But that's also the most difficult part.

"These are our most vulnerable members of society,” Guest said. “These are people who have already been taken advantage of by some criminal."

When House Bill 959 becomes law on July 1, it will allow for added comforts in the courtroom.

"Children can bring in comfort items with them,” described Tye. “As long as it's not going to be distraction then they can have that on the stand with them. It may be a blanket or a stuffed animal or something small like that."

Many accommodations for children in courtrooms have been available but on a case by case basis. Another part of the bill will allow for video-taped depositions to be submitted. Those can be used in cases where the child is unable to testify in the courtroom.

