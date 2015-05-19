Angels dedicated to teens killed in Holmes Co. car crash

Emotions are running high in Holmes County after the death of two Central Holmes Christian School students.Seventeen-year-old Katelyn Winstead and 18-year-old Payton Netherland died Saturday after the car they were riding in crashed into a tree on Horseshoe Road, north of Tchula.Netherland was supposed to graduate Monday night. The entire school is in shock over this deadly accident, but they are leaning on one another as they grieve."They were very very good students, we're a very small school here. Everybody is like family," said Neil Marshall, President of the School Board. "You never know when The Lord is going to call you home but this school is very strong, good staff, good children. We will make it through this."Winstead and Netherland were cheerleaders. Monday, their teammates signed angels and dedicated them to the victim's families. Their coaches say they were all like sisters with a very close bond."All the children here are involved in many activities and all the parents, grandparents and all the schools, we do everything together here," said Marshall.

Both students were members of the National Honor Society and Student Council. Their families are asking for privacy at this time.

"I've lost a child also so I know what they're going through at this time," said Gladys Cox of Lexington. "To lose a child is something that you never expect, especially to lose one as tragic and unexpected as they did. My heart really goes out to the family."



Netherland was laid to rest Monday. Winstead's funeral is Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.



For now, this community is asking for prayer.



"Parents, you know, you never know. Go home and tell your children how much you love them," said Marshall.

Sarah Matthews, the 15 year old driver of the Ford F-150 is in good condition.

Graduation has been rescheduled until Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.