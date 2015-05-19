Mississippi rural roads rank poorly in national study

A warning tonight for drivers using back roads. A new study reveals Mississippi's rural roads could be some of the most dangerous in the country.

TRIP, a national transportation research group, shows Mississippi roads are leading to a lot of deaths.

"Sometimes I feel safe," driver Charles Evans described. "Sometimes I feel like I have to do a little too much in order to stay in my lane or stay safe."

There's little margin for error on two lane highways. Driver Charles Evans wasn't surprised to hear how poorly Mississippi's rural roads ranked.

"One out of every four roads that you drive on, you're going to have some type of problem," said Evans. "If you're not from here that could be deadly."

In Central Mississippi, there have been four fatalities on rural highways in the past four days.

Mississippi comes in 12th for the highest number of fatal wrecks.

"We have a challenge of actually getting there," noted Langford Volunteer Fire Chief Jonathan Baker.

Baker explained that navigating a fire truck through the narrow curves isn't easy.

"Somebody pulls over just enough off the side of the road and we have to veer off into the other lane, then we can have a head on collision that's not paying attention," said Baker.

The national report mentions the need for infrastructure improvements. It estimates 22% of Mississippi's rural roads needed to be repaved. While 14% of the bridges aren't safe. Drivers like Reed Dixon claim the back roads are anything but a joy ride.

"It's really bumpy and they're not well taken care of," said Dixon. "It's pretty dangerous. When you're going around a curve and two people are really close, it's scary."

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has been taking feedback from drivers on its website. It will be considered as the state works on its long term infrastructure plan for the next 25 years.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.