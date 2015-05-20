Shots fired into murder victim's home

It's been exactly a week since Eric Simmons was shot and killed in front of his Coleman Avenue home and his family now believes they are being targeted.Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. family members say someone shot through the laundry room of their home. Fortunately, no one was injured, but Simmons' family believes it was retaliation."We don't know, we really don't know who to look for, we don't know," said Sandy Bowman, Simmons' cousin. "The person can be right here with us. And it's so scary really I hadn't had any sleep since Tuesday."

Simmons was working on his car Wednesday afternoon, when someone walked up and shot him dead. He leaves behind four children and a wife.

"Imagine how many lives that just affected," said Timmy Plummer, a friend of the victim. "It didn't just affect the father's life it affect all our lives. You know it's just a tragedy for somebody we love to die that way, for no reason."

"And I need them to try solve this problem that we having over here, because if it was something in Madison it would have been solved," said Joann Manogin-Banks, another friend of Simmons.

If you have any information that could help police solve this crime, call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS or Jackson Police.

