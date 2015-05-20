Boaters are reminded to keep safety first this holiday weekend

Boaters should remember not to throw all caution to the wind if they plan to get on the water this holiday weekend.

“I don't really think that people are I guess as cautious as you are on the road," explained Chase Pennington. "I mean boating is something we do for fun.”

A fun day on the water could turn deadly, if you don't pay attention to the warnings. There's the basics: registration, life jackets, and lights if it's after dark. But most lakes and rivers will be crowded for Memorial Day weekend.

“When you're on the water it's a holiday and people already want to drink on holidays,” admitted Pennington.

Local law enforcement believes alcohol may have been a factor in Tuesday's deadly jet ski accident in Rankin County. Lt. Randy Newell with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks says you should know that the legal limit is the same on the water as the road, 0.08.

“What is too much alcohol?" Newell says he's asked. "Any amount when you cost of life or the mayhem or anything else of any individual.”

Tuesday's accident happened on a private lake where the department doesn't have enforcement powers. It's a reminder for folks to heed the warnings, whether there are officers in the water or not.

“Tragedy is not supposed to happen," stressed Newell. "This is supposed to be a fun day.”

Lee Ryals admits safety wasn't always at the top of his list when he boarded a boat. But he's got more precious cargo these days.

“When I was young I didn't think about all that," admitted Ryals. "But now I've got kids I kind of think about it a little differently.”

Now Ryals says he doesn't even want to chance an accident.

“We like to stay at home during holidays just to keep from getting in the masses and if there are any drunks out,” Ryals said.

There's also a new incentive to wear that life jacket. The Vicksburg Army Corps of Engineers has a Wear It to Win It campaign. If you submit photos of yourself wearing a life jacket, you could win prizes.

