One dead in Rankin County accident

One person is dead following an 18-wheeler accident at U.S. 80 and Old Highway 49.MHP Trooper Eric Henry says the 18-wheeler was going east on Highway 80 and collided with a woman in a Nissan Altima making a left hand turn on to Old 49.The woman was taken to UMMC where she later died. It's not clear what caused this accident."Well we do know that the impact happened in the intersection so the fact of who had the right away as far as the red light. So we're trying to investigate in order to determine who's at fault as far as the red light wise," said Trooper Eric Henry with Mississippi Highway Patrol.The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered minor injuries. The cause of this accident is under investigation.