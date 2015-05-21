Doctors and pharmacists work to flag painkiller addicts

Prescription drug problems are widespread. Dozens of illegal back-door deals were shut down in raids by federal agents Wednesday. But some folks are getting their drugs legally.

This addiction can start at the doctor's office and spiral out of control.

"I had a patient who basically was prostituting his mother for oxycotton," said Dr. John North.

It was a patient's desperate measure to feed an addiction. University of Mississippi Medical Center professor of psychiatry and neurology Dr. John Norton says it's often difficult to convince pain pill addicts that anything else could help them.

"People get to a point when they get chronic opiate addiction's but they kind of lose perspective on life," explained Norton.

Mississippi doctors and pharmacists can now track and flag potential problems.

At Olde Towne Drugs in Brandon, they use the Prescription Monitoring Program. It's offered through the Board of Pharmacy.

"It's especially important when you have patients wanting to pay cash for prescriptions, not necessarily cash, but paid off of insurance," described pharmacist Anna Claire Roberts.

It's another example of how some pain pill addicts will try to work the system. The insurance would flag an early refill.

"See if that patients are doctor shopping and if that patient is pharmacy shopping," noted Roberts.

Dr. Norton admitted that patients addicted to opiates will get savvy and sometimes try to fake out the doctor. He believes it's important to think about potential side effects before writing the prescriptions.

"Look at opiates not as the messiah, the savior, but as a risky but possible option," added Norton.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say nearly two million Americans either abused or were dependent on opioid painkillers in 2013.

