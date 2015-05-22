Elementary school proves motivation translates in the classroom

This was the first year of high stakes testing for Mississippi third graders. Fifteen-percent failed the reading test on the first try and are in jeopardy of being held back. But some schools exceeded expectations.

Third graders at S.V. Marshall Elementary in Holmes County celebrated more than the last day of school Friday. 89% of them passed the state-mandated reading test on the first try. That's 30% higher than its district's average.

"We motivate our kids to shoot for the stars," said teacher Rosie Anderson.

It's that atmosphere of excellence that teachers saw students buying into.

"Good job. Well done. I'm proud of you. You'd be amazed how much that means to a child to hear those words often," added Anderson.

The success comes in the midst of challenges. Holmes County is the poorest county in the state. Principal Bernell Saffold says the kids are living in poverty but beating the odds.

"We can't do anything about those outside obstacles," described Saffold. "So we know that every day we have to come in and we have to give them our best. We have to go above and beyond what is expected of people who are not in areas like ours."

They also decided to motivate on every level, including the parents.

"We met with them every month," Saffold explained. "We sent home resources. They came out and requested resources. And we all were a part of this team to make this success happen."

Kids who had to retake the test got back scores Friday. They all passed. All third graders at S.V. Elementary are now cleared to advance to fourth grade.

