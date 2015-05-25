Small town of D'Lo celebrates service men and women's sacrifices

A small Simpson County town made a big sacrifice during World War II. It gave new meaning to celebrating Memorial Day. By percentage, D'Lo sent a larger portion of its population to that war than any other town in the country.

"All my schoolmates, all of them went,” said veteran Joe Parker. “Didn't all come back but they all went."

Joe Parker, now 92, is a World War II veteran.

"I still walk through the cemetery and see the boys I went to school with,” Parker explained. “See their names up there and it's kind of a sad feeling."

Patriotism rings true in the small town that celebrates Memorial Day with a special ceremony like this each year.

James Morehead's dad and uncle were both among those who enlisted in WWII. His uncle was killed in a P.O.W. camp. His dad survived the war.

"He didn't speak a whole lot about the war,” admitted Morehead. “Just bits and pieces, you know."'

Morehead believes it was that example of service that led him to join the National Guard. It's a common bond but there's a lot left unspoken.

"It's tough when your loved ones are gone and you can't tell them what you want to tell them," said Morehead.

Governor Phil Bryant thanked the small town for its outstanding commitment to service.

"It is our job now to make sure their memory and their service is preserved," added Bryant.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.