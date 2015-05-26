Marine suspended from college after complaint about Muslim counselor

A student veteran at Mississippi College has been suspended and labeled a threat. Former active duty Marine Jeremy Rawls spent 11 years in the service, including two tours of duty in Iraq and time in Afghanistan.

"I take offense to what they've done and I don't want it happening to anybody else," said Rawls about his experience at Mississippi College.

He wanted Mississippi College policies reviewed after his experience in the office for disability services in February prompted flashbacks to the war. He didn't feel comfortable with the counselor in traditional Muslim dress who he was originally assigned.

"My biggest problem is they should've looked at the folder and known ahead of time," explained Rawls.

He went to the office to get paperwork renewed for professors related to his combat-related disabilities. It was not for counseling services.

"I don't want to traumatize her," he said of the Muslim graduate student. "Everything I talk about in combat is going to be not positive for her. I didn't want to bring up that stuff for myself with that symbolism in the room."

After emails and calls, the school labeled him a threat to himself and others. He was put on a two week academic suspension. Last week, the school offered to lift his student work position suspension.

"I want to make it clear, he was able to finish the semester just fine," stated Jim Turcotte, MC's vice president for enrollment services and dean of students.

MC said privacy regulations prevent it from releasing details of the suspension but said it wasn't because of his request for a new counselor.

"He went to the office to talk to someone about academic accommodations," Turcotte noted. "And there was a Muslim student there. But the college would never require a student to talk to someone they're not comfortable talking with."

Rawls has not signed the paperwork that would allow his student work suspension to be lifted. It would require he allow various records to be released to the school. He doesn't plan to sign that.

Mississippi College was recognized among the nation's “military-friendly” schools by the “Military Advanced Education” guide in December 2014. MC has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as a Yellow Ribbon School. It allows veterans to complete their degrees with additional funding.

Rawls is one of the founding members of a student led veterans association on campus.