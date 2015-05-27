How to safely store your gun to avoid tragedy

Jackson Police continue to investigate the death of a three-year-old boy who accidentally shot and killed himself last week.Officer Colendula Green says no charges will be filed stemming from the incident because it was a self-inflicted wound.However, this case prompted us to take a closer look at how to properly store your firearm, especially if you have children.Derious Coleman was able to get his hands on a gun inside the Willow Pointe Apartments.NRA Instructor, Chad Winkler says while the incident was tragic it could have easily been avoided."If you can grab it then any kid or untrained adult can get it to," explained Winkler.He says if you have guns in your home, they should be locked up."What we try to do is show them the options that they have to get to their gun quickly and still keep it secure," said Winkler.he showed us some options like a combination lock box called the Gun Volt Micro and the Gun Box, which is radio frequency activated and can be opened with your fingertip."And it also has a USB port that charges my cell phone at night," said Winkler. "So if somebody were to come in my house on the middle of the night. I'll be able to access the box and have my phone there where I can dial 911 with," explained Winkler.These tools can be found at any sporting goods store and range anywhere from $100 to $400 dollars."It's faster and safer than keeping it in your sock drawer or keeping it under your mattress or under your pillow," added Winkler. I can get to this on my night stand and I can open that in less than a second."Winkler encourages homeowners to invest in these items especially to avoid a tragedy like last week."Even when parents do everything they can to protect their children and teach them the right way, accidents still happen and it's hard to make sure that you keep everything safe 100 percent of the time," said WinklerWinkler says you can also find some of those items at stores like Bass Pro or purchase them online.