Women's economic security is goal of new initiative

There are roadblocks for Mississippi women.

Nearly 70% of the state's households are led by women. Almost half of those live below the poverty level.

"I'm 28 years old," said Akyrie Liddell. "I'm a single mother of four."

Akyrie Liddell knows what it's like to struggle. But she sees her kids motivated to have a better life.

"I'm always in tears," she explained. "Because they're like, we made this so we can sell for you to help pay your bills."

Liddell has a high school diploma. Without the resources to go back to school right now, she can't find a steady good paying job.

"The reason why I'm always on and off is because of child care," Liddell admitted. "Child care's either too expensive or sometimes the availability isn't always what I need it to be. So. it made it kind of challenging to find a job or maintain a job."

The Mississippi Women's Economic Security Initiative wants to provide a light at the end of the tunnel for Mississippi women like Liddell. "Town talks" will be held throughout the state this summer.

"We want all these women to be able to come together to be a part of this movement, so we can begin to change these outcomes," said initiative director Cassandra Welchin.

Mississippi women on average make less than men at every education level in almost every industry.

"A recent study in Mississippi found that it takes about seven years for mothers to complete a two year degree," noted Aisha Nyandoro, Executive Director for Springboard Opportunities.

Advocates want to create livable wage-paying jobs, better educational opportunities and quality child care.

"You want to give your children the best you can possibly give them and you're not able to do that if you have barriers," added Liddell.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.