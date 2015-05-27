Firefighters respond after Jackson Whataburger evacuated - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Firefighters respond after Jackson Whataburger evacuated

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

At around 10:05 pm, Jackson Fire Department was dispatched to the Whataburger on High Street. 

A manager says she saw heavy smoke coming from the kitchen area. She made the executive decision to evacuate the building and her employees.

No one was injured.

Fire officials are still trying to determine what happened.

