Owners of Express Fuel to relocate, opening business downtown

The same people who leased the Express Fuel, which the city recently shut down, will soon open shop across town.

We've learned they will soon open up a restaurant.

Yesterday, a Hinds County judge declared Express Fuel a public nuisance and ordered it closed.

The store has had a troubled past. Most recently, when a JPD officer was shot in the knee.

"Our image is very shadowed right now so we are trying to get this shadow off of us and I think it's going to come out, the truth is going to come out," says Desmond Brown, an employee of the store.

Brown believes his run ins with police has shed a negative light on his businesses.

He hopes the same will not happen once he and his business partners open up a restaurant on Capitol Street.

"I've been very positive in this community. Everybody knows me in this community. What the police saying about me, my community will not say about me."

We caught up with the owner of the building, Sam Dabit, who stresses that he will not condone any illegal activity.

He says, "Once they move in there in the building anything out of line or out of the law we will be able to do something with it. Anything that's wrong we will correct it. We wanted to correct the problem here and that's why we was proactive."

