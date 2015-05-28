Statewide reading initiative launched

School's out for summer for most students. But don't let your kids' learning stop at the school-house door.

Children who don't read in the summer can lose up to three months of reading achievement.

Teachers call it the summer slide. It's the loss of skills when kids stop reading during summer break. Avoiding that means getting parents involved.

"We try to make it a habit of at least spending three to four nights reading with her," said parent Zidia Bridges.

Zidia Bridges likes to incorporate her daughter's interest as an added reading incentive.

"Anything that is of the fantasy world really does bring her in and just allows her imagination to run wild," explained Bridges.

Miss Mississippi Jasmine Murray kicked off the initiative by reading to a group of kids in Jackson. They were young. Some had just finished kindergarten. But State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright says it's never too early to start.

"There's a tremendous amount of research that shows children who were read to every day end up with more vocabulary," Wright noted. "And therefore when they start learning to read, those vocabulary words become very easy to them."

Every library in the state will have summer reading events. The Department of Education and Library Commission are inviting kids to discover the adventure of reading.

"When you find a certain book that really captures your attention, it's not even something that you have to think about," said Jasmine Murray. "You automatically want to read. You want to dive in."

Students and parents have added reason to do summer reading. Third graders now have to pass that mandatory reading test to advance to fourth grade.

