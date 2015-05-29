Mississippi Senators defend federal catfish inspections

There's a renewed catfish debate in Congress. Mississippi Senators Roger Wicker and Thad Cochran want stronger inspections for foreign fish. Others want to get rid of the pending program.

Fried catfish Friday is a staple in Mississippi restaurants.

"We usually have a full house and sell out of catfish," explained 303 Jefferson chef Raymond Jackson.

"They love catfish day,” added Chimneyville Smokehouse Zercon Smith. “It's our busiest day of the week."

303 Jefferson Chef Raymond Jackson believes it's a point of pride for customers who want Mississippi catfish.

"I think you get the feel and thought process going that if it came from Mississippi and I'm eating it in Mississippi, it has to be fresh," said Jackson.

Imported catfish is only inspected periodically by the FDA. The latest farm bill passed by congress last year would require mandatory checks of all imports. Senator Roger Wicker believes that's important for consumer safety.

"Many overseas productions are simply not operated under the sanitary conditions that we insist upon in the United States with our farm raised catfish," said Wicker in a Senate floor debate.

The full time inspection program is still pending. But there's safeguards in place for Mississippians. A truth-in-labeling law was passed in 2002.

"At the state level we have consumer inspectors that go in grocery stores and restaurants and check the labeling of catfish for the country of origin and method of production," described Julie McLemore, Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce Bureau of Regulatory Services.

"It does matter because it takes a whole element of what if out of it,” added Zercon Smith. “Everything is packaged here in Mississippi and it shipped direct to us."

