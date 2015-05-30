Final goodbye to Blues legend B.B. King

Blues Legend, B.B. King is now resting peacefully in his hometown of Indianola.Family and friends said their final goodbyes during funeral services at Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church.The mayor, declared Saturday as Riley B. King day; people traveled hundreds of miles to see B.B. King one final time.People from all over the United States lined Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church to say goodbye to one of the most influential Blues musicians of all time."I grew up listening to B.B., my mom loved B.B. King. My children even listened to him and I couldn't miss this, this is a historical event," said Gwen Hutchins, an Oxford resident."He acknowledged most of his fans that's what I admire most about him," said Debra Turner of Jackson.Some of King's close friends came to pay respects and officials like Governor Phil Bryant."One thing I loved about him, he loved Mississippi. Never too busy to talk to anybody," said close friend, Charles Evers."The last time I saw him I said B.B. you have to take care of yourself, you got to slow down. He just loved to go out and entertain, that was his life," added Governor Phil Bryant.King dedicated his life to music and paved the way for artists across the world."He was our ambassador, he showed you how you go around the world, and you treat it with love, you treat it with kindness," said Country Musician, Marty Stuart."I shall remember him as a very even tempered man, slow to anger, mild mannered, a true friend," said Myron Johnson, B.B. King's Tour Manager.Even President Obama sent his condolences."B.B. may be gone, but that thrill will be with us forever and there is going to be one killer Blues session in Heaven tonight," said President Barack Obama, as Congressman Bennie Thompson (D) MS read the statement.